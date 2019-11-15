Is Chennai Petroleum (NSE:CHENNPETRO) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE:CHENNPETRO) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Chennai Petroleum

What Is Chennai Petroleum's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2019 Chennai Petroleum had ₹67.4b of debt, an increase on ₹38.6b, over one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

NSEI:CHENNPETRO Historical Debt, November 15th 2019 More

A Look At Chennai Petroleum's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Chennai Petroleum had liabilities of ₹94.4b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹18.3b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹342.9m as well as receivables valued at ₹10.7b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹101.6b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹21.8b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Chennai Petroleum would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Chennai Petroleum can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Chennai Petroleum made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to ₹392b, which is a fall of 24%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While Chennai Petroleum's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost a very considerable ₹6.1b at the EBIT level. Combining this information with the significant liabilities we already touched on makes us very hesitant about this stock, to say the least. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. But we think that is unlikely, given it is low on liquid assets, and burned through ₹10b in the last year. So we consider this a high risk stock and we wouldn't be at all surprised if the company asks shareholders for money before long. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Chennai Petroleum's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.