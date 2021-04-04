Cher apologizes after being criticized for tweet about George Floyd

Francesca Gariano
4 min read
Cher has issued an apology following backlash for a tweet she shared regarding the death of George Floyd. Fans of the singer accused her of having a "white savior complex."

On Saturday, the 74-year-old singer shared two tweets following a controversial tweet she wrote then promptly deleted that suggested if she had been there when Floyd died, she would have been able to help.

Cher (Mike Marsland/WireImage)
In her first tweet, Cher said she struggled with whether she wanted to share the now-deleted tweet, writing, “Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv.”

“You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP,” she continued.

Two hours later, she tweeted an apology writing, “I Just got off phone With Friend Karen.Told her what Happened,& Realized,You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s’NOT Appropriate’To Say.”

“I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUT🤚🏼TO GOD🙏🏼,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community,” she added. “I Know My❤️”

The apology comes after a now-deleted tweet from the singer caused controversy online amid the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, for the charges of third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, as well as second-degree murder.

“Was talking With Mom & She Said ‘I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried’,” she wrote. “I Said ‘Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped😔.”

While some fans understood the singer’s intentions from the tweet and accepted her apology, others tried to educate her on why the tweet was perceived negatively.

“Cher, I love u, but it wasn't just some people who didn't understand,” one user tweeted. “It was thousands of people who saw something wrong with what you said. No one is arguing the intention wasn't good, but maybe you should try to see why it was problematic? Even if your 💚 was in the right place”

Another person added, “Sometimes you can accidentally hurt people’s feelings even if it wasn’t your intention & if you’re in the limelight, you’ve got a bigger crowd listening when you speak. Not sure if the witnesses saw the tweet, but maybe reach out to them too.”

Days before her controversial tweet, Cher shared a tweet while seemingly watching the trial, writing, "Feel So Unbelievably Sad For The Brave Ppl Who Stood Their Ground To Bear Witness,& Chronicle The Murder Of George Floyd For All The World To See."

She continued, adding, "😔These Were Americans Who Didn’t/Couldn’t WalkAway From a Fellow Human Being Having His Last Breath...Crushed Out Of His Body."

