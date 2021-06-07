Cher apologizes for her 'grave error' of calling Kirsten Gillibrand a traitor when she meant Kyrsten Sinema

Cher Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Cher is begging forgiveness from the public for her "grave error" of demanding the wrong Democratic senator be kicked out of Congress.

In a tweet on Monday, Cher apologized to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) for earlier in the day slamming her as a traitor and saying that New Yorkers should find a way to kick her out of the Senate, explaining that she actually meant to direct this anger at Gillibrand's colleague, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Cher had blasted Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Gillibrand as "TRAITORS" who "aren't Democrats," also calling for New Yorkers to "KICK HER OUT OF [the] SENATE" and claiming both lawmakers are "sabotaging" President Biden's agenda. While Manchin had been under fire on the left for announcing he wouldn't vote for Democrats' voting rights bill and opposing the elimination of the filibuster, Cher's reason for also targeting Gillibrand was less clear.

But a contrite Cher explained she simply got her Democrats with similar names mixed up. She offered Gillibrand her "deepest apologies," adding that she made the "grave error" of confusing her with Sinema and apologizing to both her and all New Yorkers. In other words, it seems Cher wishes she could find a way to take back those words that've hurt her.