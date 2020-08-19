Cher is calling post offices asking if she can volunteer

Cher isn't strong enough to live without the Post Office, and she's evidently looking to help save it.

The singer, who previously slammed recent changes to the United States Postal Service made by President Trump's "puppet" postmaster general, tossed out a thought on her Twitter page on Wednesday: "Can ppl volunteer at post office?" To those who might immediately start laughing at the idea of showing up at the post office and randomly encountering Cher, she was quick to clarify she's being completely serious, decrying the fact that her followers apparently weren't enthusiastically backing her in this quest to come to the USPS' rescue.











Can ppl volunteer at post office⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

NO,IM NO KIDDING...COULD I

VOLUNTEER AT MY POST OFFICE ⁉️ — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

IS NO ONE GOING TO HELP ME

WITH POST OFFICE — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

Eventually, Cher explained she decided to just call up random post offices to inquire, in one tweet saying that she was referred to a supervisor who seems to have made one of the great mistakes in human history by apparently turning her request down, or at least telling her they "need fingerprints & background check."







OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check” — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

To that supervisor in Malibu, yes, it turns out that call you received out of the blue from someone who claimed to be Cher was improbably not a prank. Either way, it looks like the campaign to make Cher the next postmaster general may have just begun.

