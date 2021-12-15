Cher snaps photo of ‘beautiful couple’: ‘Had my mask on so they didn’t know who I was’

A couple could hardly believe it after “Believe” singer Cher snapped their photo.

Cher said she felt compelled to take a picture of a man and a woman she came across when she left a movie, calling them a “beautiful” couple.

“I said … can I take your Pic….Had my mask on so they didn’t Know Who I was,” Cher, 75, tweeted Tuesday. “MAYBE Just a crazy woman.. THAT ME.”

The photo shows the woman smiling and holding a bouquet of flowers as the man stands next to her stoically.

A Twitter user named Syndie identified herself as the woman in the image.

“Omg! That’s me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can’t believe it!” she tweeted Tuesday.

Cher didn’t disclose where the photo was taken. Syndie lists Houston as her location on her Twitter profile.

“Wow! So we really did meet CHER!” tweeted Tehran Stokes, who appears to be the man in the photo. “This night will certainly be remembered forever.”