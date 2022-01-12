Cherfilus-McCormick to fill Florida US House seat

Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick will fill Florida's vacant U.S. House seat. Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Republican Jason Mariner during a special election Tuesday. (Jan. 12)

