Cherfilus-McCormick to fill Florida US House seat
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick will fill Florida's vacant U.S. House seat. Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Republican Jason Mariner during a special election Tuesday. (Jan. 12)
Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won the special election to succeed the late Representative Alcee Hastings (D., Fla.) in Florida’s 20th congressional district on Tuesday, according to a projection by the Associated Press.
Chuck Todd says "a Democratic victory would give Speaker Pelosi a 10-vote margin in the House, which could mean a little more breathing room if and when ... Build Back Better" comes back to the floor.
Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick thanks her supporters and vows to fight for her district after being elected to Congress.
The special election is the first one in 2022.
More than 161,000 Palm Beach County voters face at least one choice for state or federal representation, or both, on Tuesday.
