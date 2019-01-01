Cheri Bustos is rising fast in the House Democratic caucus – and facing toughest challenge

WASHINGTON – Moderate Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois is a rising star within the Democratic caucus, with some already mentioning her name as a possible Speaker of the House someday.

But the person chosen recently to defend the recent midterm victories that put Democrats in control of the House is herself facing the biggest challenge of her political career.

As head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee – the group that raises money, recruits candidates, and sets the political vision for the 2020 House races – how will she navigate the sometimes choppy waters created by conflicts between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic party?

And can she help Democratic leaders avoid the sort of internecine battles between House GOP leadership and the pugnacious Freedom Caucus that sometimes paralyzed the House in recent years?

Bustos dismisses the notion that problems are inevitable.

“I want to dispel that notion altogether,” Bustos said in a recent interview with USA TODAY. “I think we will work famously together.”

She said the three priorities of House Democrats – low-cost health care for everyone, a $1 trillion job-creating infrastructure program, and government reform – "are the same whether you come from Queens or Moline, Ill."

Not all party progressives are buying her sales pitch.

One group, Justice Democrats, said Bustos needs to get behind more issues backed by progressives, said spokesman Waleed Shahid.

"We do not support Cheri Bustos as leader of the DCCC," Shahid said. "Bustos has not supported progressive policies like Medicare for All, free college, a Green New Deal, or ending private prisons and immigration detention facilities."

The group is critical of her for not taking in enough of her campaign funds from small-dollar donations and for taking money from corporate political action committees. Only about 12.5 percent of Bustos’ donations were small-dollar, according to an analysis by the Center for Responsive Politics, a non-partisan group that tracks money in politics. About 42 percent of her funds in this cycle, or $1.5 million, came from PACs, while another 43 percent, or $1.6 million, came from large individual donors.

Neil Sroka, who is with the progressive group Democracy for America, offers more a warning than a critique of Bustos.

He is concerned about her support for party leaders’ “Better Deal” agenda, rolled out in May, which was supposed to mollify progressives but has become a symbol of the establishment message they reject. The party leaders are promoting the agenda as a way to “help build an America in which working people know that somebody has their back.”

"If Cheri Bustos takes from the election that inclusive populism is the path for victory for Democrats in 2020 and beyond I think the DCCC will find a lot of willing partners in this next election," Sroka said. "If she continues to ride the Better Deal agenda ... we will continue to go our own way and win seats our own way."

Leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus — Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Wisconsin, and Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington — said they were pleased with their initial dealings with Bustos as DCCC chair.

“I think she really wants to coordinate (with us) and make sure we are working out problems before they become problems,” Jayapal said.

Jayapal alluded to complaints by progressives in the midterm election that the DCCC was favoring moderate candidates over progressives in some primaries.

Pocan said the progressive caucus is going to continue to raise money and recruit candidates.

“We’ll do it in coordination (with the DCCC) as much as we can but our priority is to get more progressives elected,” Pocan said.

One progressive who is a strong supporter is Chicago Rep. Jan Schakowsky. She nominated Bustos to head the DCCC. Bustos received 117 votes to 83 for Rep. Denny Heck of Washington and 32 for Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington.

Political pedigree

Bustos, 57, is relatively new to Congress – she begins her fourth term in January – but she has a formidable political pedigree. Her father, Gene Callahan, was a journalist who worked for Illinois Gov. Sam Shapiro, then lieutenant governor Paul Simon (later a U.S. senator) and was chief of staff to Illinois Sen. Alan Dixon.