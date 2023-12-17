Cherish talks Jonathan Majors trial with TMZ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Surveillance video of the night in question surrounding Jonathan Majors has been revealed.

WKRG News 5’s Cherish Lombard spoke with TMZ’s Towanda Robinson about the video that has the actor’s future in question.

“It shows a scuffle between the actor and his girlfriend at the time, followed by her chasing him through the streets of New York City,” Lombard said.

“Yeah, so the video is kind of crazy to see,” Robinson replied. “Honestly, this whole trial has been very up and down. But, yes, in the video, you see what seems like Jonathan apparently trying to get out of the vehicle while it is in an empty street in New York.

“And you see Grace kind of not allowing that to happen. He tries to get Grace back into the vehicle, which, he has to use physical force to do so. So you do see him using physical force with her to get her in the vehicle.

“Like I said, she does not get back in. And you see, Jonathan, almost it seems like he might just be giving up, and he decides to try to walk away, which turns into him running away. And as you said, you then see Grace follow him and chase him for what seems to be blocks until he loses her at a point in time.

“When he does lose her, she kind of comes across a group of people, civilians, and they talk to her. And at some point in time, Jonathan Majors does walk past that group of civilians with Grace. And he seemingly tells Grace to stay away. He doesn’t want to be involved.

“Just crazy surveillance video all the way around.”

“It really was a crazy, crazy thing,” Lombard said. “And now, Towanda, the prosecution has rested its case.”

“Yes, the prosecution has rested its case,” Robinson said. “We did not see Jonathan take the stand. But it will be very, very interesting to see what the jury decides in this case. Evidence both ways. Like you said, it will be very, very interesting. And obviously, we’ll be following that that that decision.”

“Yes, it will,” Lombard said. “And we will be following all of you on TMZ.”

