Chernobyl nuclear plant loses power, again prompting fears of a radiation leak

Dylan Stableford
·Senior Writer
·2 min read

Power to the Chernobyl nuclear plant in northern Ukraine was unexpectedly severed amid Russia’s invasion, Ukraine officials said on Wednesday, prompting fears that radioactive substances could be released because they said the plant needs power to cool its spent nuclear fuel.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, however, said that it poses “no critical impact on safety” because there is enough water to cool the material without electricity.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator, said that the Chernobyl plant “was fully disconnected from the power grid” and that Russia’s ongoing military assault meant “there is no possibility to restore the lines.”

Ukrenergo said that emergency diesel generators at the plant had been turned on, but that fuel will last for only 48 hours.

Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, has been closed since the 1986 meltdown. But it still contains nuclear fuel that could pose a radiation threat.

A safety structure covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
A safety structure covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine in 2017. (Gleb Garanich/File Photo/File Photo)

If not properly cooled, Ukrenergo said, the warming of the fuel could result in the “release of radioactive substances into the environment,” which “could be carried by wind to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia and Europe.”

However, the IAEA, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog agency, said that “in this case,” it sees “no critical impact on safety.”

“Heat load of spent fuel storage pool and volume of cooling water” at Chernobyl is “sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply,” the IAEA wrote.

Late last month, Russian forces took control of the area near the Chernobyl site. At the time, the IAEA said it was of “vital importance that the safe and secure operations of the zone’s nuclear facilities should not be affected or disrupted in any way.”

Last week, a fire broke out at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, after Russian troops shelled it, prompting fears of a Chernobyl-like disaster.

Russia seized control of the area around the plant, but the IAEA said that the plant’s staff were continuing to ensure its operations.

Recommended Stories

  • French Soccer Club Olympique Lyonnais for Sale as Raine Group Seeks Buyer

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted the proposed sale of Chelsea Football Club last week. But Chelsea is not the only club up for grabs. On the other side of the English Channel, majority stake owners of top French soccer club Olympique Lyonnais are looking to sell the club to the highest bidder, people […]

  • Major luxury brands walk away from the lucrative Russian market

    The list of businesses globally engaging in self-sanctioning against Russia continues to grow. The latest to jump on the ban-wagon is British luxury brand Burberry headquartered in London.

  • Will bond investors' insurance pay out if Russia defaults?

    The risk of a Russian debt default is turning attention to the insurance policies known as Credit Default Swaps (CDS) that investors take out for this kind of situation. Here is how CDS work and why the situation in Russia means the situation might be more complicated than normal. WHAT ARE CREDIT DEFAULT SWAPS?

  • The psychology of Putin and the dangers of 'militarized masculinity'

    Putin performs masculine bravado in ways that can appear comical. But experts say the invasion of Ukraine shows there's nothing laughable about it.

  • The Supreme Court is an obstacle to fair elections, a new book argues

    The U.S. Supreme Court is likely to block attempts to reduce false advertising and foreign interference in elections, a prominent expert argues in a new book that is focused on filtering good information from bad in the public square.

  • Why U.S. oil production isn't growing even faster

    Data: EIA; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosHOUSTON — One topic getting lots of attention at a huge energy industry conference here is whether U.S. oil production can grow even faster as western countries seek to isolate Vladimir Putin.Driving the news: The U.S. Energy Information Administration just increased its 2023 U.S. production forecast to an average of 13 million barrels per day (mbd), up from 12.6 mbd in last month's projection.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • Chernobyl warning as nuclear plant no longer sending safety signals after Russian seizure

    ‘Increasingly urgent’ to rotate staff working there since Russia took control, officials warn

  • Ukraine says Russian forces disconnected Chernobyl plant from power grid

    The operator of the Chernobyl nuclear plant announced on Wednesday that Russian forces disconnected the facility's power grid.Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian state-owned grid Chernobyl plant, wrote in a Telegram post that there is "no possibility" of restoring the lines because of Russia's military action in the country."Because of military actions of Russian occupiers the nuclear power plant in Chornobyl was fully disconnected from the power grid. The...

  • Stocks Extend Gains on Dip-Buying; Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rebounded from a four-day selloff as dip buyers wagered the global economic impact of escalating sanctions on Russia is already reflected in market prices. Treasuries and the dollar fell. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChin

  • Antarctic explorer Shackleton's ship found after a century

    Scientists say they have found the sunken wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, more than a century after it was lost to the Antarctic ice. The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust says the vessel lies 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) below the surface of the Weddell Sea, about 6.4 kilometers (four miles) south of the location recorded in 1915 by its captain, Frank Worsley. Mensun Bound, director of exploration for the Endurance22 expedition, said footage revealed the ship to be in remarkably good condition.

  • Some 4.3 million workers quit in January as job openings stay near record high

    Job openings in the U.S. fell slightly in January to 11.3 million after setting a record at the end of 2021, but millions of workers continue to quit each month in what has become known as the "Great Resignation."

  • Evacuation efforts resume in Ukraine; power cut to Chernobyl plant

    Ukrainian authorities identify six routes agreed on with Moscow for the safe exit of civilians, but previous cease-fires have mostly been failures.

  • Scared of investing during the Ukraine invasion? Try this IRA maneuver

    Moe, Larry and Curly have been watching stock markets plunge in the past two weeks in response to the Ukraine invasion. Each wants to invest, say, $100,000 in European stocks—for example through Vanguard’s European Stock (VGK) ETF—because they figure prices have fallen so far they look like a bargain. Moe thinks he should make the investment using his regular after-tax brokerage account.

  • Amazon rainforest is reaching climate change 'tipping point': Study

    The Amazon rainforest is reaching a critical “tipping point,” according to researchers, beyond which it may no longer be able to recover from events such as droughts and wildfires. The result would be permanent loss of much of the rainforest.

  • Zelensky invokes Churchill: 'We will fight in the forests, the fields'

    Speaking to the House of Commons in London from his bunker in Kyiv on Tuesday, President Volodomyr Zelensky of Ukraine invoked Winston Churchill, Britain's leader in World War II, saying, “We will not give up, and we will not lose."

  • Live updates: Ukraine: Plant staff forced to record address

    Ukraine’s energy minister said Russian forces that now control a Ukrainian nuclear plant are forcing the exhausted staff to record an address that they plan to use for propaganda purposes. Russian troops have been in control of the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest in Europe, since seizing it an attack on Friday that set a building on fire and raised fears of a nuclear disaster. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Facebook that about 500 Russian soldiers and 50 pieces of heavy equipment are inside the station.

  • Voices: Has Biden’s rejection of MiG-29 fighter jets lost the war against Russia?

    If we do not want Russia eternally threatening its neighbours with war, and the rest of the world with its nuclear arsenal, then we have to stop Vladimir Putin at the earliest opportunity

  • Global Crises Create Stock-Buying Opportunities. But Wait…

    It's too early to celebrate the buying opportunity that's coming, and don't try to time the market bottom. You'll probably lose that battle.

  • This genius car handbag holder kept my purse from spilling its contents — and it's down to $12

    Stretched behind the console between the front seats, it blocks kid feet and curious dogs too — save over 50 percent!

  • Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check

    The Republican member of Congress attempted to blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden, prompting a fiery Twitter exchange.