Chernobyl's 'sarcophagus' is getting dismantled because it's teetering on collapse. Photos reveal the structure's rise and fall.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images





More than three decades after the worst nuclear accident in history, workers are still scrambling to prevent the spread of radiation.

On April 26, 1986, the core of a reactor opened at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, sending plumes of radioactive material into the air. The toxic fumes not only contaminated the local vegetation and water supply, but also poisoned nearby residents, some of whom went on to develop cancer.

The damage might have been worse had Soviet workers not built a massive covering around the reactor to contain the debris. Although the "sarcophagus" was fashioned from steel and concrete, the hastiness of the construction allowed water to seep in, and the structure began corroding.

Now, workers have to dismantle the shell before it comes tumbling down (and releases even more radioactive material). Take a look at the sarcophagus' rise and fall after the Chernobyl disaster.

On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant spewed plumes of radioactive materials into the air.

Bonn-Sequenz/ullstein bild/Getty Images

The explosion released radioactive material like corium, uranium, and plutonium, and the fire spread these particles for miles.







Less than two months after the disaster, Soviet cleanup workers scrambled to build a "sarcophagus," or massive covering, to contain the debris.

Sovfoto/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Around 600,000 workers were involved in building the sarcophagus around the downed fourth reactor, which contained about 220 tons of radioactive material.







The covering was designed to be sturdy — it relied on 400,000 cubic meters of concrete and about 16 million pounds of steel.