Cherokee 1 of 6 Kansas sites to get fast-charging station

Jan. 4—Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that more than $4.6 million in federal funds will be directed to the first six locations selected for the state's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula program.

One of those NEVI sites is in Southeast Kansas.

In a statement, she noted that there are existing fast-charging stations spread across the Interstate 70 and Interstate 135 corridors in Kansas, and these six selected locations will fill gaps along the state's major highways and interstate system.

Among those picked to receive a charging station will be Pete's, in Cherokee, along U.S. Highway 400.

"As more electric cars and trucks make their way onto Kansas roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities," Kelly said in a statement. "With these awards, we'll ensure electric vehicle charging stations are accessible to all Kansans for local and long-distance trips."

The awarded projects must provide a minimum 20% local cash match, bringing the total investment to over $5.8 million.

The other locations are in Emporia, Garden City, Fredonia, Belleville and Pratt.

"These six new stations will give more Kansans the option to drive electric vehicles," Tami Alexander, transportation electrification manager at the Kansas Department of Transportation, said in a statement. "KDOT is committed to enhancing the access and convenience for EV users by leveraging the federal match to build a robust, connected, and sustainable EV charging network."

NEVI formula funds require EV charging stations to be located along designated "alternative fuel corridors," be available every 50 miles and within 1 travel mile of the corridor, be capable of providing a minimum of 600 kilowatts of power, and charge four vehicles simultaneously. The charging stations must also always be accessible to the public and provide other amenities such as restrooms, food and beverage, and shelter from inclement weather. When all alternative fuel corridors in the state are certified as fully built out, KDOT may use funds for EV charging infrastructure on any public road or other publicly accessible locations.