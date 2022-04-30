Cherokee Association hosts McGirt Forum

Apr. 30—Rogers County Cherokee Association hosted a community forum with city, county and Cherokee officials to discuss the implementation of the McGirt Supreme Court ruling Friday night.

The forum was a kickoff event for RCCA's 2023 membership initiative. RCCA invited three leaders from Rogers County and Claremore and three Cherokee leaders to sit on a panel to discuss and answer questions regarding the criminal implementation of the McGirt ruling.

The McGirt ruling was a landmark decision which ruled that parts of Oklahoma remain as Native American lands. The ruling impacts how crimes are handled depending on if the victim and/or offender belong to a protected political class, i.e Creek or Cherokee citizens in Rogers County. One impact being crimes that qualify as a major crime under the Major Crimes Act (murder, kidnapping, maiming, sexual abuse, etc.) that involve a Native offender would fall under federal court jurisdiction, instead of the state courts.

Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard, Sheriff Scott Walton and Claremore Police Chief Stan Brown spoke for the side of the city and the county. Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sarah Hill, Senior Assistant Attorney General Sandy Crosslin and Marshal Shannon Buhl spoke for the Cherokee Nation.

Topics of discussion ranged from how McGirt affects prosecution and sentencing of crimes to solutions to the difficulties of implementing the ruling. A common theme of wanting to achieve justice in these cases was established by both sides.

Ballard said the ruling makes prosecuting crimes in his district more difficult. He discussed how the courts determine someone's Native status which includes social recognition, receiving tribal benefits and involvement in tribal events. He argued that federal courts are not set up to take on these criminal cases.

"The federal government is not set up to be a front-line prosecutor," Ballard said.

Hill disagreed with Ballard's statement and said that additional resources are needed to make it work, but it is not impossible.

Story continues

One audience member asked Ballard if he would support a solution that gives tribal and federal courts more resources to prosecute these crimes.

"I'm open to any solutions that would fill the gap we are facing," Ballard said.

Hill said upholding McGirt is about upholding promises made by the federal government to the Cherokee people.

"The United States promised in the most solemn way they could that when the Cherokees got here that this would be their land forever," Hill said. "That they would be free to govern themselves by their own laws."

After taking questions from the audience, each member of the panel was given two minutes to give a final statement on the topic.

Sheriff Scott Walton said he is a Cherokee citizen and believes in tribal sovereignty until it affects the safety of his community and the ability to prosecute criminals. He said that there is a willingness between county and Cherokee officials to work together.

"We've all heard a willingness to work together," Walton said.

RCCA Vice President and event organizer Cara Cowan Watts said she hopes there will be more opportunities for further discussion on the topic in the future. She thanked Claremore First United Methodist Church for allowing RCCA to rent its venue for the event.