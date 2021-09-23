Cherokee County deputies involved in standoff

Sep. 23—UPDATE: 8:10 p.m., Sept. 22

Mark Duran was taken into custody by SWAT team members following a standoff at his home earlier this evening.

The standoff began when Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies attempted to serve multiple warrants and Duran refused to exit the home, instead barricading himself inside, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

SWAT team members made entry into the building and took Duran into custody.

Duran is reported to have suffered minor injuries from his attempt to barricade the home and in the process of breaking out windows. The injuries were not inflicted by law enforcement during the arrest. No law enforcement officer on scene was injured.

The warrants for Duran included Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Deadly Weapon and Possession of Firearm.

The investigation is ongoing for possible additional pending charges.

________

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has responded to the scene of a barricaded person in the Moon City area of Rusk.

The Nacogdoches SWAT team is on scene assisting, according to a Facebook post by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

It has been reported that there is no threat to the public at this time.

Officials request people stay clear of the area.