Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store.

Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. in Canton.

Then the man used stolen credit cards at the Kroger on Hickory Flat Highway around 12:18 p.m. in the self-checkout line.

Deputies did not say what items the man purchased with the stolen cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at 678-493-4080 or 911.

