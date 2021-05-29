Cherokee County Jail escapees arrested in Northeast Oklahoma

May 29—COLUMBUS, Kan. — After nearly a five-day manhunt, two inmates who escaped from the Cherokee County Jail in Columbus on Monday have been arrested, the county sheriff's office announced Friday afternoon.

Mark Gerald Hopkins II, 30 and Michael Martsolf, 34, were cited as missing about 11 p.m. Monday from the county jail. They were arrested Friday in Northeast Oklahoma following a manhunt, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department. The suspects now face additional charges of aggravated escape from custody.

Hopkins was arrested in June 2020 in connection with the slayings of 27-year-old Blaze Swank, of rural Scammon, Kansas, and Kylan Shields, 20, of Pittsburg, Kansas. Martsolf was being held on felony drug charges.

On Thursday, Tasha Young, 26, of Weir, Kansas, was also arrested following a execution of a search warrant. Groves said Taylor is the girlfriend of Hopkins. She is being held without bond on probable-cause charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated escape, aiding and abetting, and obstructing justice.