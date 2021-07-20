Cherokee County Jail suspends in-person visitation

Jul. 20—In-person visitation has been temporarily suspended at the Cherokee County Jail due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office made the announcement Monday evening via social media that the Cherokee County Jail is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, but stated they are working with state and local health officials, as well as the jail commission, to determine the best course of action.

While the initial cases were quarantined, the jail size and current population does not allow for the segregation of all affected inmates for quarantine purposes, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff did not have an exact number of persons who had contracted COVID-19 within the jail, as testing and identification of cases was ongoing. Dickson did state the count had exceeded 30 cases.

In-person visitation has been suspended for 30 days for the safety of all inmates and employees.

However, inmates will be allowed a free video visit weekly through NCIC inmate communication.

The 30-day suspension will be reviewed and could either be renewed or terminated depending on the situation, according to Dickson.