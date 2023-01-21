Cherokee County man accused of trying to run over group of people with car, hitting someone

A Cherokee County man is accused of trying to run over people with his car stemming back to an October 2022 incident.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says David Houseright attempted to run over a group of people at Pebblebook Run in Canton.

Deputies say Houseright hit a man identified as Jeremiah Forrester, breaking his angle and leaving him bruised.

Forrester was part of a bigger group of people that Houseright was swerving at in his car.

Houseright faces a felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and another felony charge for aggravated battery.

