Cherokee County man charged with possessing child pornography

A Cherokee County man has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Saturday.

Deputies arrested Chantha “Bert” Pheuypraseuth, 34, of Cherokee County on Thursday and the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit charged him with three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Pheuypraseuth’s online activity after receiving numerous cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible online possession of child pornography.

This investigation led to a search warrant of Pheuypraseuth’s home and his arrest.

Pheuypraseuth was taken to the Cherokee County Jail upon his arrest.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

