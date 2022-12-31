Cherokee County man escapes from McAlester prison

Dec. 30—A Cherokee County man has escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, according to an Oklahoma Department of Corrections release.

Shelby Goodnight, 32, disappeared from his housing unit around 10 p.m. Thursday. Area police and hospitals were notified, and search efforts began.

Goodnight is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County.

He is a white male with low-cut, brown hair, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, and has hazel eyes. He also has tattoos visible along his collar line and was last seen wearing orange shorts and a white T-shirt.

If you have seen Goodnight or know of his whereabouts, Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials urge you to call 911.