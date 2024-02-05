Cherokee County man found guilty of murdering his wife sentenced to life in prison

A Cherokee County man convicted of murdering his wife has been sentenced to life in prison.

Charles Terry Collins, 71, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace to life plus five years in prison.

Collins was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, family violence, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony during a six-day trial in January.

On July 24, 2023, after 2 a.m., deputies arrived at Collins’ home off New Light Road in Canton and found Collins holding a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver and the body of his deceased wife, Deborah Sherry Collins, 64, lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Collins admitted to shooting his wife but claimed it was in self-defense.

He told police his wife threatened him with a knife.

Police say after he shot her he did not attempt any life-saving measures or call 911.

Evidence at the scene indicated that she was not holding a knife at the time of the murder.

