Cherokee County man gets life in prison for killing 2 near Scammon

Dec. 28—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Cherokee County man who pleaded guilty in November to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the shooting deaths of two people was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt made the announcement.

Mark Hopkins II, 30, of Columbus was sentenced by Senior Judge Robert Fleming in Cherokee County District Court. Hopkins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

Hopkins shot Blaze Swank, of Scammon, and Kylan Shook, of Pittsburg, west of Scammon on June 14, 2020, and authorities were notified after a motorist spotted the bodies.

Hopkins was arrested the next day in Fairland, Oklahoma.

A second suspect also was arrested in connection with the case; in a statement, Schmidt indicated charges for that suspect are pending.