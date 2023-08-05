Cherokee County man heading to prison after being found with enough meth for 100 people

A metro Atlanta man has been sentenced to prison after taking a plea deal for drug trafficking charges.

James Richard Fain, 42, was arrested in March 2022 when he was pulled over for not staying in his lane while driving on I-575, according to prosecutors with the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The deputy who pulled him over said he smelled marijuana coming from the car, so he searched it and found 100.8 grams of meth, cocaine and marijuana in several baggies in the car and in Fain’s pockets.

“At the time of his arrest, this defendant had in his possession enough methamphetamine to dose over 100 people. He also admitted to the narcotics agents that the drugs inside the vehicle were his and that he intended to sell them,” said Assistant District Attorney Rachel Clark.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fain pleaded to trafficking methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the rest on probation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: