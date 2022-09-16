Cherokee County man pleads guilty to molesting 11-year-old girl

A Cherokee County man is heading to prison for more than a decade before spending the rest of his life on probation, the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office says.

D.A. Shannon Wallace says that 23-year-old Lomack Deamonte Pridgen pleaded guilty to aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, and child molestation back in June. This week, he was sentenced to 12 years without the possibility of parole and a lifetime of probation.

Pridgen was arrested in September 2021 after the child told her parents about the abuse.

Wallace said that Pridgen and the victim knew one another.

“This sexual predator took advantage of an innocent little girl, subjecting her to his sick perversions when no one was around to stop him. It took real courage for her to tell her mother what happened and to stay strong throughout this process,” Wallace said.

After being released from prison, Pridgen will be required to register as a sex offender.

