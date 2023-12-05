Cherokee County Republican Women visit governor's mansion

Dec. 5—Cherokee County Republican Women members attended the Texas Federation of Republican Women patron event at the Texas Governor's Mansion.

TFRW patrons, representing Cherokee County, were Judy Batton, CCRW Past President; Kim Felt, CCRW President; Janet Stanovich, Vice President; and Karen Morris, CCRW Secretary and TFRW District Director SD, all of whom received invitations from Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott

The attendees enjoyed a tour of the mansion, the grounds, refreshments and were able to pet the Governor's dogs: Pancake, Peaches and the new addition, Biscuit.

Felt said the mansion was decorated beautifully throughout, with one tree dedicated to the Abbott's dogs.

Tour guides were available and informed the attendees of the history of the mansion, furnishings and other interesting facts.

The TFRW Patron Program is a sponsorship program that helps TFRW complete its mission to provide an avenue for women to influence policy, develop candidates, and elect the leaders of Texas by giving direct financial support to the organization year-round.

For information about the Texas Federation of Republican Women, visit tfrw.org.

For information about Cherokee County Republican Women, contact Kim Felt by phone, 903-268-1598, or email, kimfelt94@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page, Cherokee County Republican Women — Texas.