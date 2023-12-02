Cherokee County Republicans host filing day

Dec. 2—The Cherokee County Republican Party hosted a filing day Saturday, Nov. 11, with several candidates submitting paperwork.

Cherokee County offices open for election March 5, 2024 include sheriff, commissioner Precincts 1 and 3, constable Pct 1, 2, 3 and 4, tax assessor-collector, county attorney, 2nd judicial district judge, district attorney, county chair and precinct chairs.

Republican candidates were photographed with County Chairman John Earle (second from left), who is not running for re-election. Those who filed for election or re-election included (from left) Pct. 26 Chair Jace Tobias, Jonathan Richey, candidate for district attorney; Pct 1 County Commissioner Kelly Traylor; Janet Stanovich, seeking Republican County Chair; Sheriff Brent Dickson; Tax Assessor-Collector Shonda McCutcheon Potter; Pct. 1 Constable Lynn Kelley; County Attorney Dana Young, Pct. 3 Constable Eddie Lee; Pct 4 Constable Jamie Beene; Pct 2 Constable Jack White; Pct 23 Chair Robby Tosh; and Pct. 27 Chair Lisa Allums.

Those desiring to run for any of the open positions as a Republican are asked to contact Republican County Chairman John Earle, at johnearlegop@gmail.com, for instructions.

The primary election will be conducted March 5, 2024. The deadline to file for the primary election is 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

The last day to register to vote in the primary election is Monday, Feb. 20, 2024.