Georiga sheriff official under fire for anti-Asian social media post

A Georgia sheriff’s department spokesperson who came under fire Wednesday for statements he made about the suspected shooter in the Atlanta-area spa shootings that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, previously shared an anti-Asian post on Facebook.

Image: Jay Baker (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

At a news conference Wednesday, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Jay Baker said that Robert Aaron Long, who has been charged with eight counts of murder, "was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope” and that Tuesday "was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.”

The comments were criticized as inappropriate and insensitive to the victims.

Baker said that Long said the attacks were not racially motivated. “He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Baker told reporters.

After the remarks, screenshots surfaced from a March 2020 Facebook post by Baker that promoted anti-Asian t-shirts.

“Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote above the photo of two t-shirts that said, “Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA.”

Baker did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday, and the Facebook page appears to no longer be available.

The Georgia shootings came the same day new data was published showing nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents were reported in the last year. Women reported hate incidents 2.3 times more than men, according to the research by the reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate.

"Beyond processing evidence from the scenes, investigators are taking a hard look at what motivated the shooter. Our investigation is far from over and we have not ruled anything out," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement Wednesday night,

Authorities said the shootings may not be racially motivated, and that the suspect told investigators he had a sexual addiction and may have frequented some of the locations in the past.

It is unclear whether any of the businesses had any ties to sex work.