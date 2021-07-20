Cherokee County Sheriff's Department investigating quadruple homicide

Jul. 20—The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a quadruple homicide which took place at a home located on Hwy 110 near CR 4719, approximately two miles north of the New Summerfield city limits.

A 911 call reporting a deceased body in the driveway of the home was received about 7:55 this morning, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson.

Deputies dispatched to the scene not only discovered the body, as indicated by the 911 call, but located three more deceased persons when clearing the property. All of the deceased were shooting victims. Identification of the victims has not yet been released.

The Special Investigative Unit is currently attempting to locate a person of interest in connection with the case, according to Dickson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at (903) 683-2271.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as information is released.