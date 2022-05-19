Cherokee County teacher arrested for having relationship with student

A former Cherokee County teacher is in police custody after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

After an investigation with the Holly Springs Police Department, Nicholas Morrow, a former English teacher at River Ridge High School, was charged with sexual assault by a teacher earlier this week.

The Cherokee County School District released a statement to parents on Wednesday confirming that Morrow no longer worked at the school.

District officials say once the allegations came out, he was removed from his teaching duties. He resigned from his position before his arrest. He had been employed with the school district since 2020.

“Our School District takes the safety and security of our students very seriously, and inappropriate behavior by our staff toward students will not be tolerated,” a District spokesperson said in a letter to parents.

Anyone who has information that may help investigators should call Cherokee County Schools police at 770-704-4346.

