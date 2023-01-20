Cherokee County mother, 11-year-old son found after 2 weeks missing, deputies say

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office says they have found a woman and her son.

Officials said 40-year-old Hope Allison and her 11-year-old son, Aaron Allison Neal, were reported missing after last being seen in the Ball Ground area on January 9.

The sheriff’s office announced Friday afternoon that the pair had been found.

It is unclear as to what led up to their disappearance.

Family members told authorities they could have been in the Acworth or Marietta area in the past few days.

Deputies said there is no indication that they were in immediate danger.

