Cherokee County woman arrested after cutting off part of roommate’s finger, deputies say
A Cherokee County woman is facing charges after deputies said she stabbed her roommate earlier this month.
According to an arrest warrant, 47-year-old Antawana Nitara Brantley stabbed her roommate at their Acworth apartment in the afternoon on Nov. 20.
Deputies said Brantley cut off a portion of the victim’s left ring finger. Additionally, Brantley stabbed the victim’s boyfriend after he tried to protect her from Brantley.
Brantley is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated battery.
Brantley remains in Cherokee County Jail.
Channel 2 Action News has requested Brantley’s booking photo.
