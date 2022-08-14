Cherokee deputies searching for suspected car thief
Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car in Acworth.
They say Brian McClure is in possession of a 2007 Toyota Camry that has been reported stolen.
The Acworth owners reported the car stolen earlier this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The car was caught on surveillance camera on Bells Ferry Road near Butterworth Road at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday evening.
McClure is described as being five feet, ten inches tall and approximately 225 pounds.
TRENDING STORIES:
Ga. man armed with machete arrested after jumping into swamp with 11-foot alligator
Ga. teacher accused of sexually assaulting students for the second time in 4 months
Deputies say they have a warrant for McClure’s arrest.
Anyone who sees him should call 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: