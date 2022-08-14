Cherokee deputies searching for suspected car thief

Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car in Acworth.

They say Brian McClure is in possession of a 2007 Toyota Camry that has been reported stolen.

The Acworth owners reported the car stolen earlier this week.

The car was caught on surveillance camera on Bells Ferry Road near Butterworth Road at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday evening.

McClure is described as being five feet, ten inches tall and approximately 225 pounds.

Deputies say they have a warrant for McClure’s arrest.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.

