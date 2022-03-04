Cherokee man gets 365 months for 2nd-degree murder conviction

A Cherokee man who beat his uncle to death with a baseball bat was sentenced to 365 months in prison for the murder, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Shane McKinley Swimmer, 22, was sentenced for the killing that happened in 2018, and must serve “eight years of supervised release after he completes his prison term,” King said in a press release.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District said, according to court documents, Swimmer, on Nov. 10, 2018, “attacked his uncle with a baseball bat, striking the victim in the head multiple times,” at a home in Swain County.

According to witness testimony, the victim was struck between eight and 30 times and sustained massive brain injuries.

A federal jury in Asheville convicted Swimmer in September 2021 after a three-day trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Pritchard and Alexis Solheim of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Cherokee man gets 365 months for 2nd-degree murder