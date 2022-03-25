Cherokee man held on charges of sexual abuse of a child

Mar. 25—COLUMBUS, Kan. — Cherokee County sheriff's investigators took a 30-year-old man into custody Wednesday after a monthlong probe of sexual offenses with a child.

Richard A. Sanchez, of Cherokee, remained in custody Thursday at the Cherokee County Jail on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, attempted indecent liberties with a child, criminal solicitation of a child, attempted rape and aggravated intimidation of a witness.

The sheriff's office said Sanchez was being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.