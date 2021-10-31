Cherokee Nation responds to McGirt challenges

Oct. 30—The Cherokee Nation filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday in response to the state of Oklahoma and other government bodies attempting to overturn the McGirt decision.

The high court ruled in 2020 that the Musogee Nation's reservation was never disestablished by Congress, and later court decisions held the McGirt ruling applied to the reservations of the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Seminole and Quapaw nations. It altered the outlook of criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma, moving the authority to prosecute crimes involving Native Americans under federal and tribal governments.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has been critical of the decision, arguing it has created a "public safety nightmare." Oklahoma and Attorney General John O'Connor have since filed petitions asking the court to look at the case again. Recently, the cities of Tulsa and Owasso, along with states of Texas, Kansas, Louisiana, and Nebraska, have all filed amicus briefs in support of Oklahoma's request.

Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said Friday that the state and briefs in support of it have not provided any compelling reason why the Supreme Court should revisit its decision after only a year since the McGirt ruling was announced.

"Instead, it reiterates arguments from McGirt that the court has already heard and rejected, and it attempts to paint a false picture of Oklahoma in chaos," Hill said. "The state's refusal to accept the Supreme Court's decision is certainly not a compelling reason for the court to revisit that decision. A change in the composition of the court is certainly not a compelling reason for the court to reconsider its decision."

The state filed its petition for certiorari in a case involving Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, who was convicted in state court for child neglect. The man's five-year-old stepdaughter, who has cerebral palsy and is legally blind, was admitted to an emergency room in critical condition, dehydrated, emaciated and covered in lice and excrement. The state is asking the court to reconsider the McGirt, or narrow it, after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals threw out the conviction because of jurisdictional issues related to McGirt.

"Each of these briefs factually demonstrate the chaos created by McGirt as well as the dire consequence for all Oklahomans if the ruling is not overturned," Stitt said. "I applaud the courage of each of the groups and am grateful for their dedication to helping protect the sovereignty of the state of Oklahoma."

The tribe claims, though, that the petitions to the court are misleading.

"The state relies on excluding key pieces of context," Hill said. "For example, referring to a specific dismissed case as an example of a consequence of McGirt, while failing to note that the tribes or the federal government have already filed new charges, or, in many cases, have already received new convictions."

The city of Tulsa has argued that the Cherokee Nation and Muscogee Nation have not subpoenaed any of its officers to testify in more than 1,000 cases sent to tribal courts. However, the tribe argued in its response that around 90 to 95 percent of criminal cases plead out, and that subpoenas are only necessary when testimony must be presented at trial.

"They cite a study that supposedly shows that the Cherokee Nation has not prosecuted crimes referred to it by the Tulsa County [District Attorney] following McGirt, but that study only looks at the cases that were filed by the Cherokee Nation before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals had even dismissed a single case, because it had occurred on a Cherokee reservation," Hill said. "This completely invalidates the study's conclusions, in addition to a number of other errors that demonstrate a lack of awareness of the law."

Hill said the tribe has now filed more than 2,300 cases in its court system since the McGirt decision was applied to its reservation. The tribe has made agreements with local law enforcement agencies throughout the state, has expanded the court system, and hired new prosecutors to deal with the influx of cases.

"If the governor chose to work with us, instead of focusing on overturning McGirt, this process would go more quickly and be even more effective."