Cherokee Nation working to deal with avalanche of McGirt cases

Apr. 30—The Cherokee Nation continues to adapt to the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision, and its criminal justice system has taken on a significant amount of work since the ruling was handed down in 2020.

During the tribe's Rules Committee meeting Thursday, CN Marshal Service Director Shannon Buhl said the agency has been busy. In the past 11 days, the Marshal Service has been assigned a number of major cases. Among them are two homicides, an assault and battery with a deadly weapon, a shooting with intent to kill, a home invasion, a standoff with warrant service, a drive-by shooting, two child abuse cases, one child neglect case, a stolen vehicle with a county officer-involved shooting, assault and battery on a security officer, a prisoner escape and assault on a police officer, and a child sexual abuse case.

"That is our new life at the Marshal Service," said Buhl. "I wish I could be happy about all those cases, but I'm not. But we will do our due diligence to make sure we will work every one of the cases that we receive and make it a top priority — make sure that justice is served in all these cases."

Meanwhile, the CN Attorney General's Office has been keeping up with cases in the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. AG Sara Hill said the court decided in several cases Thursday that the Cherokee reservation was never disestablished. Hill believes the majority of those cases will be handled in federal court, although one could wind up in tribal court.

Since her last report to the committee, the number of cases filed in tribal court has grown exponentially. Last month, Hill's office had filed 375 cases since the beginning of January.

"From the 25th of March to the 29th of April, we now have 660," Hill said. "That's not quite a mathematical doubling of the total number of cases, but it's getting close. That's the level of increase that we're seeing. I expect it will continue at that rate."

The AG's Office also has also received 67 referrals for juvenile offenders since the beginning of the year.

Currently, Hill's team is working on transferring cases into a new system.

"Previously we used a paper file system, and we had a case management system that wasn't really well-suited to the kind of prosecution the AG's office is responsible for now," said Hill. "So we've been transferring cases over into PPK, which is the system that Tulsa and Oklahoma County use. It will be a paperless system, but of course, it's a lot of front-end investment in trying to get those cases transferred from paper files into our new filing system."

What's next

The next Cherokee Nation Rules Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for May 27 at 1 p.m. All of the tribe's council meetings can be viewed on the Cherokee Nation YouTube page.