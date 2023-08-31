Cherokee police who shot man at home say sheriff, other defendants negligent

Cherokee tribal police officers accused in a lawsuit of shooting an unarmed man at his home are saying any blame belongs to other defendants, including the sheriff and police chief.

The three officers, members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Police SWAT team, made the statement in recent court documents about who should be held negligent in the Dec. 13 Cherokee County shooting of 44-year-old Jason Kloepfer.

Defendants Lt. Neil Ferguson, Special Operations Officer Nathan Messer and Patrol Officer Chris Harris in an Aug. 28 answer to Kloepfer's lawsuit claimed immunity and said they saw what looked to be a weapon in Kloepfer's hand. If they had any negligence it "was passive and secondary," they said in the answer filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina in Asheville.

Jason Harley Kloeper, 43, was shot by law enforcement in Cherokee County in December. (Credit: Provided)

"In the event it is determined that these defendants are in any way liable ... it is alleged that the CoDefendants were negligent, and that Co-Defendants' negligence was active and primary and the true cause of any damages or injuries sustained by the Plaintiffs," said the answer filed by their attorney, Adam Peoples of Asheville.

Other defendants include Cherokee County Sheriff Dustin Smith, Tribal Police Chief Carla Neadau and multiple higher ranking officers in the sheriff's office and tribal police. The Citizen Times reached out Aug. 29 to their attorneys.

Smith and the deputies filed an Aug. 28 motion to dismiss the suit.

Neadeau and tribal officers, who are represented by a different lawyer, filed an answer the same day denying the claims. They said SWAT team members were told a neighbor reported there were shots fired at Kloepfer's property and that an individual may have been barricaded there.

"SWAT team members were informed that Mr. Kloepfer had a criminal history and was making threats against police officers," they said.

Kloepfer filed the suit June 20. He has not yet specified what he is seeking in damages. Along with the civil action, the State Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal probe into actions by police, which a spokesperson said Aug. 29 was ongoing.

Tribal police were requested to help with what the sheriff said was a potential hostage situation at Kloepfer's home. That ended with Kloepfer being shot after police said he engaged with them in a verbal altercation. But home security video showed him and wife Alison Mahler asleep in the dark when a robot drone was thrown into their home.

Kloepfer picked up the drone and came to the door with his hands up, the footage showed. Officers shot "about 15 times," his lawsuit alleges. He was struck at least twice and nearly died, suffering damage to his heart, liver and other areas, the 195-page complaint said.

The three officers in their response said they observed Kloepfer "emerge from the interior of the property appearing to hold a weapon in his right hand," though no weapon was found.

From their perspectives, "it looked as though Jason went back into the camper to take up a secure position inside," they filing said.

In the video, Kloepfer falls to the floor after being shot, crying out he does not have a gun.

More: Cherokee police chief: No bodycam footage of shooting; Asheville CT made records request

EBCI Chief signs law making Cherokee Indian Police bodycam videos not open to public

New NC law: now easier for police to interrogate, release information about juveniles

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Cherokee police who shot man say sheriff, other defendants negligent