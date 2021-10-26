The Cherokee Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding witnesses in Victoria Road shooting

Oct. 26—Cherokee Sheriff's Office detectives are looking to interview two people who were at the Oct. 17 shooting that claimed the life of 14-year-old Landon Andrews and injured a 19-year-old.

So far, investigators have conducted about 80 interviews and continue to follow up on leads and review video evidence from the party at a home on Victoria Road, where the shooting started.

One of the challenges investigators have faced is locating and interviewing witnesses who fled the scene of the shooting prior to deputies arriving at the house. The sheriff's office is looking for two people that were at the party on Victoria Road that detectives want to identify and interview. These two individuals are not being labeled as suspects of the crime, but detectives think they may have information that would assist in the investigation.

If anyone recognizes either of these two men they are asked to call 678-493-4080 to speak with a detective. Investigators would also encourage any parents whose children were at the party that have not been interviewed to please contact detectives.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s). Anyone with any information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 404-577-8477.