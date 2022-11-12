Cherry AG (ETR:C3RY) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of Cherry AG (ETR:C3RY) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of €6.00 reflecting a 14% rise in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Cherry's three analysts is for revenues of €132m in 2022, which would reflect an uncomfortable 14% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 92% to €0.04 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €148m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.14 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Cherry's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Check out our latest analysis for Cherry

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 23% to €13.70. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Cherry, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €16.00 and the most bearish at €9.80 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Cherry shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 26% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 32% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Cherry is expected to lag the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cherry going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here