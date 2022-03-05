Cherry Blossom Peak, Trucker Convoy, Help For Ukraine | Top News

Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.

Police are preparing for traffic disruptions this weekend and possibly into early next week as truck drivers and others inspired by last month's occupation of Canada's capital city begin to arrive in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.



Organizers of the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., are forecasting peak bloom of the cherry trees between March 22 and March 25.



The Washington Nationals season will be delayed, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, after the players and owners could not come to a labor agreement Tuesday, continuing a lockout that is stretching into its fourth month.

A George Mason University professor's son was charged in connection with the professor's death in a Vienna stabbing Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed a bill Tuesday that would create a new independent policing auditor, hired by the Arlington County Board, who would oversee the county's new police oversight board.

Masks are no longer required at public facilities in Loudoun County. Officials have also removed social distancing guidelines.



Iaroslava Dutchak finds it difficult to sum up the feelings she's had over the last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade her homeland.



Story continues

When Russia invaded Ukraine, residents around the world looked for ways to support the Ukranian people. For a group of bakers in Northern Virginia, the best way they knew how to help was baking.



Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined a nationwide investigation into social media platform TikTok, claiming that the popular app is bringing physical and mental health harm to users, especially young people.



An Arlington substitute teacher was suspended after encouraging his students to read multiple news sources, including Sputnik News, about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The Smithsonian will reopen three museums — the Anacostia Community Museum, National Postal Museum and the National Air and Space Museum — next week after they closed earlier this winter due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages, the Smithsonian said Monday.



Commuters in the Washington, D.C., area could have run 12 Marine Corps Marathons in the amount of time they spent stuck in traffic last year, according to a new analysis of traffic patterns in 80 U.S. cities.

On Friday, a federal judge ruled against the new admissions process at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, arguing the policy discriminate against Asian American students.



Homeowners in Northern Virginia who are thinking about selling should seriously consider putting their house on the market now, according to a top local Realtor.



Fairfax County fire officials identified the man who died in a Lorton house fire on Saturday.



This article originally appeared on the Old Town Alexandria Patch