Cherry Blossom Peak, Trucker Convoy, Help For Ukraine | Top News
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Glenn YoungkinAmerican businessman and politician
Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.
Truck Convoy Threatens To Clog DC Area Roads Over Weekend
Police are preparing for traffic disruptions this weekend and possibly into early next week as truck drivers and others inspired by last month's occupation of Canada's capital city begin to arrive in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.
Cherry Blossoms: National Park Service Forecasts 2022 Peak Bloom
Organizers of the 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C., are forecasting peak bloom of the cherry trees between March 22 and March 25.
Nationals Season Delayed As MLB Lockout Continues
The Washington Nationals season will be delayed, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, after the players and owners could not come to a labor agreement Tuesday, continuing a lockout that is stretching into its fourth month.
GMU Professor Dies In Vienna Stabbing, Son Charged: Police
A George Mason University professor's son was charged in connection with the professor's death in a Vienna stabbing Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police.
Gov. Youngkin Vetoes Arlington Police Oversight Bill
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed a bill Tuesday that would create a new independent policing auditor, hired by the Arlington County Board, who would oversee the county's new police oversight board.
Mask Mandate Lifted At Loudoun County Public Facilities
Masks are no longer required at public facilities in Loudoun County. Officials have also removed social distancing guidelines.
Mask Mandate Removed In Fairfax County Government Facilities
New COVID-19 Mask Guidance Issued For Arlington Public Schools
Masks No Longer Required In Falls Church Government Buildings
Ukrainian Sisters Share Food To Support Humanitarian Relief
Iaroslava Dutchak finds it difficult to sum up the feelings she's had over the last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade her homeland.
Northern Virginia Bakeries Support Ukraine With Sold-Out Sale
When Russia invaded Ukraine, residents around the world looked for ways to support the Ukranian people. For a group of bakers in Northern Virginia, the best way they knew how to help was baking.
TikTok Investigation: VA Attorney General Miyares Joins Probe
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined a nationwide investigation into social media platform TikTok, claiming that the popular app is bringing physical and mental health harm to users, especially young people.
Arlington Substitute Teacher Suspended Over Comments On Ukraine
An Arlington substitute teacher was suspended after encouraging his students to read multiple news sources, including Sputnik News, about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Smithsonian Museums To Reopen After COVID-19 Closures
The Smithsonian will reopen three museums — the Anacostia Community Museum, National Postal Museum and the National Air and Space Museum — next week after they closed earlier this winter due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages, the Smithsonian said Monday.
DC Area Traffic Congestion Ranked 15th In US, 212th Globally
Commuters in the Washington, D.C., area could have run 12 Marine Corps Marathons in the amount of time they spent stuck in traffic last year, according to a new analysis of traffic patterns in 80 U.S. cities.
Judge Rules Against New Thomas Jefferson High Admissions Process
On Friday, a federal judge ruled against the new admissions process at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, arguing the policy discriminate against Asian American students.
NoVA Remains Sellers' Market As Homebuyers Await Spring Inventory
Homeowners in Northern Virginia who are thinking about selling should seriously consider putting their house on the market now, according to a top local Realtor.
Lorton Victim Marks First Fire Fatality Of 2022 In Fairfax County
Fairfax County fire officials identified the man who died in a Lorton house fire on Saturday.
This article originally appeared on the Old Town Alexandria Patch