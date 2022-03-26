Cherry Blossom Peak, Ukraine Donation Drive | Top News

Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.

On Tuesday, the National Park Service announced that the cherry blossoms on the National Mall and Memorial Parks were in peak bloom and would be so through Friday.

The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a series of drive-by paintball and pellet shooting at residents across the county.



Residents around Northern Virginia will lend a helping hand to Ukraine with a donation drive beginning Wednesday.



In April 2021, Kevin the dog was shot and left for dead in a commuter parking lot. This week, Kevin was adopted from the City of Manassas's animal shelter.



COVID-19 vaccine-maker Moderna said Wednesday that the pharmaceutical company's trials show its coronavirus vaccines are effective in babies, toddlers and preschoolers. The drug company will ask federal regulators to authorize use of its child-sized two-dose shots in children 6 and younger in the District, Virginia and nationwide.



A federal judge ruled Wednesday that certain schools in Virginia, including some in Fairfax County, Loudoun County and the City of Manassas, can require students to wear face masks if necessary to protect immunocompromised children whose families filed a lawsuit over mask-optional policies.

When a chicken, which would later become a national celebrity after late night talk-show host Jimmy Fallon sang a song about the bird, was found wandering around a secure area of the Pentagon early on a cold morning in late January, officials were uncertain how to handle the intruder.



After Metro announced a plan for a seven to eight-month shutdown of train service over the Yellow Line bridge, Fairfax County supervisors are seeking answers from the transit agency.



The polar vortex — that cap of cold air that normally hovers over the Arctic — is sliding from Canada to the United States, and will mean a chilly weekend that doesn't feel like spring in northern Virginia or DC, weather forecasters said.



Cana Vineyards, a winery based in Middleburg, received the 2022 Governor's Cup, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this week. Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards became the first woman to win the award.



A veritable smorgasbord of DC and Virginia restaurants — along with their chefs — were named as finalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said it would not file charges regarding a noose outside Independence High School. Authorities said they identified two children involved in the incident.



With Lee District being considered for a name change in Fairfax County, a majority of respondents in a Patch survey are against a renaming.



Authorities are investigating racist graffiti in Manassas, according to a report from the Prince William County Police Department. Officers saw two swastikas spray painted onto sound barriers on Friday morning.



The Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry voted Monday to revoke Virginia's standards on the prevention of COVID-19 spread in the workplace.



Additional performances for the summer 2022 concert season were announced Tuesday by Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts. The performances will be held at the Filene Center and Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods.



When Tuesday's meeting of the Fairfax Board of Supervisors started, the county was committed to building 5,000 affordable housing units by 2034. But very quickly, the board blew the roof off that goal and doubled it.



This article originally appeared on the Vienna Patch