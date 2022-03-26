Cherry Blossom Peak, Ukraine Donation Drive | Top News
Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.
Cherry Blossoms In Peak Bloom Through Friday In DC: Park Service
On Tuesday, the National Park Service announced that the cherry blossoms on the National Mall and Memorial Parks were in peak bloom and would be so through Friday.
Paintball Shootings Could Be Part Of Social Media Challenge: Cops
The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a series of drive-by paintball and pellet shooting at residents across the county.
Donation Drive For Ukraine Launched Across Northern Virginia
Residents around Northern Virginia will lend a helping hand to Ukraine with a donation drive beginning Wednesday.
11 Months After He Was Shot, Kevin The Dog Has A New Home
In April 2021, Kevin the dog was shot and left for dead in a commuter parking lot. This week, Kevin was adopted from the City of Manassas's animal shelter.
VA, DC Kids Under 6 Could Soon Get Moderna COVID Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine-maker Moderna said Wednesday that the pharmaceutical company's trials show its coronavirus vaccines are effective in babies, toddlers and preschoolers. The drug company will ask federal regulators to authorize use of its child-sized two-dose shots in children 6 and younger in the District, Virginia and nationwide.
Judge Rules In Favor Of Immunocompromised Students In Virginia
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that certain schools in Virginia, including some in Fairfax County, Loudoun County and the City of Manassas, can require students to wear face masks if necessary to protect immunocompromised children whose families filed a lawsuit over mask-optional policies.
'Chicken Is In Custody': Inside The Capture Of Pentagon Chicken
When a chicken, which would later become a national celebrity after late night talk-show host Jimmy Fallon sang a song about the bird, was found wandering around a secure area of the Pentagon early on a cold morning in late January, officials were uncertain how to handle the intruder.
Upcoming Metro Shutdown Draws Concern From Fairfax Supervisors
After Metro announced a plan for a seven to eight-month shutdown of train service over the Yellow Line bridge, Fairfax County supervisors are seeking answers from the transit agency.
Polar Vortex To Bring Winter Weather, Snow Risk Back To NoVA, DC
The polar vortex — that cap of cold air that normally hovers over the Arctic — is sliding from Canada to the United States, and will mean a chilly weekend that doesn't feel like spring in northern Virginia or DC, weather forecasters said.
Loudoun Winery Wins 2022 Virginia Governor's Cup For Best Wine
Cana Vineyards, a winery based in Middleburg, received the 2022 Governor's Cup, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced this week. Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards became the first woman to win the award.
Here Are DC, VA 2022 James Beard Award Finalists
A veritable smorgasbord of DC and Virginia restaurants — along with their chefs — were named as finalists for the 2022 James Beard Awards.
No Charges Filed After Staff Find A Noose At Ashburn High School
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said it would not file charges regarding a noose outside Independence High School. Authorities said they identified two children involved in the incident.
Potential Lee District Name Change Faces Opposition In Survey
With Lee District being considered for a name change in Fairfax County, a majority of respondents in a Patch survey are against a renaming.
Swastikas Spray Painted Near Prince William Parkway: Police
Authorities are investigating racist graffiti in Manassas, according to a report from the Prince William County Police Department. Officers saw two swastikas spray painted onto sound barriers on Friday morning.
Virginia Revokes Workplace COVID-19 Safety Measures
The Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry voted Monday to revoke Virginia's standards on the prevention of COVID-19 spread in the workplace.
Wolf Trap Announces More Summer 2022 Concerts
Additional performances for the summer 2022 concert season were announced Tuesday by Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts. The performances will be held at the Filene Center and Children's Theatre-in-the-Woods.
Affordable Housing Goal Doubled By Fairfax County Supervisors
When Tuesday's meeting of the Fairfax Board of Supervisors started, the county was committed to building 5,000 affordable housing units by 2034. But very quickly, the board blew the roof off that goal and doubled it.
