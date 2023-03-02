When do the cherry blossoms bloom in Washington, DC? Here's when to expect 'peak bloom'

Washington, D.C.’s famous cherry blossoms draw over a million visitors to the city each year, as pink and white blooms fill the air around some of the nation’s most famous monuments.

The National Park Service on Wednesday revealed when so-called “peak bloom” will occur in the nation’s capital.

Peak bloom is “the period of time when 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms - the most common variety - are open, creating gorgeous clouds of white and pink flowers floating around the Tidal Basin,” the National Park Service’s National Mall and Memorial Parks shared on Facebook.

This year, the floral spectacle is expected to occur between March 22 and March 25, officials announced.

The peak bloom period varies from year to year depending on the weather, though it usually falls in late March or early April.

The city’s love of these blossoms dates back to 1912, when Japan gifted about 3,000 cherry trees to the United States as a symbol of friendship, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Here’s a look at Washington’s iconic cherry blossom blooms.

A woman runs past cherry blossoms in bloom the near Jefferson Memorial (rear) as the sun rises over the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, on March 23, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Snow and ice covers blooming Cherry Blossoms along the National Mall near the Washington Monument (R) in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2022. -(Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Cherry blossoms are seen in Lower Senate Park on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on March 20, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A Washington mural is visible through cherry blossoms in a neighborhood in Washington, Friday, March 11, 2022. The National Cherry Blossom Festival is returning with all its pageantry, hailed by organizers as the unofficial start of Washington’s re-emergence from the two years of pandemic lockdown. The iconic trees are predicted to reach peak bloom between March 22 and March 25, with a month of events and celebrations running from March 20 through April 17. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A photographer is seen under cherry blossoms in bloom at the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC on March 23, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

More coverage from USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington DC cherry blossoms 2023: When to expect 'peak bloom'