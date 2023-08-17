Cherry Capital Airport gets $10.8M

Aug. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport is getting three new passenger bridges and has new terminal ramps for overnight flights, thanks to about $10.8 million in funding, with hopes to secure more for an expansion in 2025.

Much of that is because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, airport CEO Kevin Klein said Wednesday. That bill includes a combined $24 billion for airport infrastructure and terminal project grants.

The third-busiest airport in Michigan will benefit from both, with $5,076,348 from the Airport Terminals Program to expand the airport's terminal ramps —the parking spots where planes offload passengers. Work is already complete on a spot to park overnight flights that saw its first use immediately after completion.

"That was an excellent addition and we were in need of it very quickly," Klein said.

Klein spoke to a small audience Wednesday to announce the funding that includes another $5,741,264 from the Airport Infrastructure Grants program to replace three passenger bridges. Those set for replacement come from the airport's old, 2004-vintage terminal and were refurbished for the new terminal.

Of the funding for these projects, 5 percent comes from the state and another 5 percent from the airport, the latter of which is paid for by aviation fuel taxes, Klein said.

Supporting projects like Cherry Capital Airport was a priority in the state's latest budget, said Zachary Kolodin, state Chief Infrastructure Officer and Michigan Infrastructure Office director. He noted Wednesday was also the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act signing, another federal bill that's bringing substantial money to Michigan.

"So let's keep our foot on the accelerator to get projects like this done, to keep the momentum of clean energy investments from acts like the Inflation Reduction Act and to create a better quality of life and a thriving, growing economy throughout Michigan," he said.

State Rep. Betsy Coffia, D-Traverse City, said projects like the airport's create jobs and grow the local economy. She applauded state Sen. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, for working with her to secure items in the state budget that benefit northern Michigan.

Cherry Capital Airport secured more than $42 million since 2017 for runway, airfield lighting, a boarding bridge and other projects, Klein said.

Much of that came from federal funding, and Klein attributed the airport's success in landing the money to northern Michigan's growth, not only its population, but its businesses and tourism.

"That's the main reason, northern Michigan is growing, northern Michigan contributes to the economy in so many different ways from manufacturing, business to our tourism and we're a very important player for that," he said.

Klein said the airport isn't done, and wants to expand by adding four new bridges and a new concourse for an estimated $92 million. The Northwest Regional Airport Authority — the airport's governing body — will meet with Federal Aviation Administration officials in the fall to make their case for the expansion.

Then, the authority would start working to secure the funding and an environmental study estimated to take 12-14 months. Design work could begin in late 2024, and construction could start in late 2025.

Coffia said she's also hoping for Damoose's help in the Senate to pass a legislative fix she introduced that would allow Cherry Capital Airport to offer its employees better healthcare benefits. Both Traverse City's and Grand Rapids' airports are barred from increasing these benefit packages because of a peculiarity in state law that she hopes to tweak.

"Basically, we need a slight change in current state statute to open it up and allow for Cherry Capital and Grand Rapids airport to enhance their benefits to attract and retain talent, essentially," she said.