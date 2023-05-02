Cherry Hill doctor admits guilt to drug offense; two other doctors face charges

CAMDEN - An 86-year-old doctor from Cherry Hill has pleaded guilty to a drug offense.

Separately, two doctors from a Cherry Hill pain-relief practice face similar accusations of improperly prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Dr. Cheh S. Lu, with a medical license issued in 1983, admitted guilt on April 26 to unlawful distribution of controlled substances, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Oxycodone prescriptions lead to federal charges for Dr. Lu

He allegedly wrote improper prescriptions between January 2018 and February 2022, according to a the prosecution filing.

Lu gave prescriptions "without interacting with (patients) by any means or in any way," a plea agreement alleges.

He also did not assess patients for signs of physical or psychological dependence, it claims.

The doctor allegedly provided the patients to an unnamed person, who "caused these prescriptions to be delivered to Lu's patients," a court record says.

Lu's attorney declined to comment on the case.

U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb scheduled sentencing for Sept. 7.

Lu, who also is a licensed acupuncturist, faces a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

His professional licenses remain active, according to the state Department of Consumer Affairs.

Cherry Hill doctors Lamprou and Gonzalez face charges

Separately, the federal prosector's office has brought unlawful-distribution charges against Dr. Emanuel Lamprou, 70, of Cherry Hill, and Dr. Felicia Gonzalez, 64, of Toms River.

Each improperly prescribed painkillers during patient visits in March at Cherry Hill Pain Management & Wellness, a Springdale Road practice, a criminal complaint says.

Some patient visits, including one appointment with Lamprou that lasted about a minute, were recorded, according to the complaint.

Attorneys for the doctors could not be reached for comment.

The charges against Lamprou and Gonzalez are only allegations. They have not been convicted in the case.

