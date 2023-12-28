Cherry Hill woman battles rat infestation

It's not noisy neighbors or nightmares that's keeping one Cherry Hill woman up at night. It’s rats running across her apartment. "It’s no sleep at night. You have to worry about if something is going to bite you. Nobody wants to sleep sitting up or half way sleep, one eye closed, like somebody’s haunting you,” said the Cherry Hill resident. While this woman doesn't feel comfortable giving her name, she wants to share her story. For over 4 years she's been spotting rats at her Cherry Hill Homes apartment. Walls have been patched up, traps have been laid, but the unwelcomed guests are still finding a way inside.

View comments