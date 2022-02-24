Cherry Hill youth baseball coach accused of sexual assaults

CHERRY HILL - A youth baseball coach here is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in his car.

Thomas Bianco III, a 20-year-old coach with the Cherry Hill National Athletic League, allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old on multiple occasions, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office said an investigation in ongoing, and noted Bianco also employs minors in his Cherry Hill business, Bianco Landscaping Maintenance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Kimberley Abreu at (856) 225-8443 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Sergeant Kristina Grimaldi at (856) 432-8818.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

Bianco, a Cherry Hill resident, is charged with two degrees each of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges are only allegations. Bianco has not been convicted in the case.

Bianco is being held in Camden County Jail, pending a pretrial detention hearing in Superior Court.

A league representative could not be reached for immediate comment on Bianco's arrest.

