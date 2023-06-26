Cherry-Loving Blackbirds Force Cancellation Of Pick-Your-Own Festival

Some “cheeky blackbirds” spoiled a pick-your-own cherries festival days before it was scheduled, the event griped on Facebook.

The celebration had been set to take place at Cotehele, a medieval house and property managed by the National Trust conservation group in southwest England.

“Unfortunately the cheeky blackbirds who live at Cotehele, have jumped the queue and eaten ALL of the cherries in the orchard,” Cotehele posted on its Facebook page on Thursday. “Never work with children or animals,” it advised.

Laura Jarman of the National Trust told the BBC that the birds cleared 80 trees.

This season’s cherry crop was smaller than usual because of uneven spring weather, Cotehele explained.

“We (not the blackbirds) are sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment caused,” the site said.

Cotehele later posted a picture of a lone cherry hanging from a tree.

“We’ve found one before the blackbirds!” the post exulted.

“Rather than putting it in a precious glass box, we’re going to leave this for the blackbirds to enjoy. 🍒.”

