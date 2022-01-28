Cherry Point Marine arrested for possession of child pornography

A Cherry Point Marine was arrested after multiple files of child pornography was discovered.

Lt. Kyle James Magner, 26, of Kirolina Place New Bern is charged with seven felony counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release.

Craven County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau initiated the investigation into the possession and distributions of child pornography, the release states.

Magner is under a $100,000 secured bond.

The State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce assisted in the investigation.

