Cherry Starr remembered as great philanthropist

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Cherry Starr’s legacy will live on through an organization she supported that helps at-risk youth in Northeast Wisconsin.

The renowned philanthropist and wife of Packers legend Bart Starr passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. Family members tell Local 5 News that she had been battling several types of cancer.

In 1965, the Starr’s threw their support behind Rawhide Youth Services. They spent countless hours mentoring the children there and were tireless advocates for the organization.

“It’s the best thing that ever happened to me and Bart,” Cherry Starr said back in the fall of 2021 at an event at Rawhide Youth Services.

Those who knew her well said that it was a second home for Cherry.

“I have never met somebody in my life who is so giving to others and embraces everybody no matter where they came from and who they are,” said Alan Loux who is the president and CEO of Rawhide Youth Services.

Loux said he will always remember Cherry for her smile and for her heart of gold. He said long after Bart’s playing days were over and the Starr’s moved back to Alabama, they still made frequent visits to Rawhide.

“Their legacy will live on for as long as Rawhide is here,” said Loux. “They gave of themselves, of their families, of their time and this was a second home to them.”

He said on Cherry’s final visit to Northeast Wisconsin she made it a point to visit the kids at Rawhide. There were no cameras around, just Cherry enjoying her time with the kids.

“That’s the final memory I have of Cherry here at Rawhide, just a wonderful day spending it with the youth and the staff and her gratitude for all that it’s meant for her and her family,” said Loux.

The Starr’s son Bart Starr Jr. said that Cherry had been very sick and that they had already gone through the grieving process. On Tuesday, he said he wanted to focus on celebrating her life.

The Starr’s also raised thousands of dollars to finance childhood cancer research through an endowment called the Starr Children’s Fund. Bart Starr Jr. said his parents cherished the relationships they made in Northeast Wisconsin especially the ones at Rawhide.

“So many individuals would come up and say Bart and Cherry you are heroes for what you’re doing and they would say we’re just providing the assistance for the people who are actually the heroes,” said Bart Starr. Jr.

Rawhide officials also said they’re building a museum on the organization’s campus to honor Bart and Cherry Starr. They said that Cherry was instrumental in picking out what will go into the museum and that the goal is to tell the Starr’s life story from their humble beginnings, to their amazing love story and to highlight the ways they gave back to the community.

“She taught us love, regardless of who anybody is you love them and you love them unconditionally,” said Loux. “The other thing she taught me was humility she was one of the most humble people that I know.”

The Packers also released a statement on their X account.

A statement from the Green Bay Packers on the passing of Cherry Starr. pic.twitter.com/6w2VcKam8U — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 27, 2024

Cherry is survived by her son Bart Starr Jr., three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

