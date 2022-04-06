Cherry Valley police name suspect in deadly mall shooting, say man is armed and dangerous

CHERRY VALLEY — Police are looking for a man named Elijah L. Lucena for felony charges including murder.

Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethge announced Tuesday night in an email to media that an arrest warrant has been issued for Lucena for the homicide that took place Saturday evening in a parking lot outside CherryVale Mall.

"Lucena should be considered armed and dangerous," Bethge wrote. "Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 to report his location to their local police department."

The Winnebago County Coroner's office pronounced Marcus McLin, 25, of Rockford, dead at 8:35 p.m. Saturday.

Police said McLin was shot to death shortly after 7 p.m. in the parking lot by Macy's department store.

