Cherryville police shoot, kill man Sunday afternoon

A man, who police say was armed with a pipe, was shot and killed by an officer Sunday afternoon in Cherryville, police said.

According to a news release from the Cherryville Police Department, the shooting happened after two officers encountered the man in the 400 block of West Second Street about 1 p.m. when they responded to a report of a "civil disturbance." When the officers approached him as he walked along the road, the release said, a fight erupted between the officers and the man.

The release alleges the man assaulted one of the officers several times before grabbbing a pipe when he was struck by a single shot fired by one of the officers. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identities of the man killed and the officers involved were not released.

The statement noted that the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a probe into the shooting.

"As is standard procedure, the officer's (sic) involved have been placed on administrative duties pending the completion of the investigation," the release said.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Cherryville police shoot, kill man